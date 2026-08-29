At least six Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza

Al Jazeera reported the sounds of heavy artillery, with initial reports indicating that it is coming from southeast of the Zeitoun neighbourhood [in Gaza City]. At least three mortar shells were fired, followed by loud explosions, with clouds of smoke appearing over the area.

The situation remains deeply concerning for Palestinians across the enclave, with six Palestinians reported killed in Israeli fire [over the past 24 hours], including drone attacks. Five were killed yesterday.

Three of those killed were members of the same family in Khan Younis. Others were killed in separate attacks in Gaza City, while several people were also reported injured and taken to al-Shifa Hospital.

It comes amid a fragile ceasefire, with concerns that it will not continue to hold as long as the Israeli regime continues to violate the terms of the agreement. According to reports, there have been more than 4,700 Israeli violations of the ceasefire.

MNA