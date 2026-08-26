Israeli drone kills four in northern Gaza

Israeli drones targeted civilians near schools sheltering displaced Palestinians in the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza on Tuesday, killing four people and wounding several others, Palestinian sources said.

The Shahab news agency reported that the strike hit an area near the Abu Hussein schools, where displaced families had taken shelter. The wounded and the bodies of the martyrs were taken to Al-Shifa hospital.

The attack is the latest in the repeated Israeli violations of the ceasefire in Gaza. The Zionist regime has continued strikes on the enclave despite the truce.

MNA