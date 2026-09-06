At least 7 Palestinians injured in Israeli attacks on Gaza

Israeli attacks in Gaza have wounded at least seven Palestinians, including two children, the Turkish Anadolu agency reported, citing medical sources.

Two of the victims were injured when Israeli regime's naval forces fired at tents housing displaced civilians in the Al-Khalidi area in northwestern Gaza City, Anadolu reported.

A child was hurt in a separate Israeli attack on another displacement camp in the as-Sudaniya area of northwestern Gaza, the agency said.

Three more were injured in an Israeli air raid on the Tuffah neighbourhood, northeast of Gaza City, Anadolu reported, citing the Palestinian Red Crescent Society.

A child was also admitted to hospital with minor shrapnel wounds from the same strike, Anadolu said, citing a source at Al-Ahli Arab Hospital.

The Palestinian Wafa news agency also reported on the four injuries in Tuffah and as-Sudaniya.

At least 1,344 Palestinians have been killed, and 4,464 injured in Israeli genocidal war on the Gaza Strip.

MNA