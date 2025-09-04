Iran’s new ambassador presents credentials to Croatian Pres.

Amir-Hossein Gharibnejad officially submitted his credentials to Zoran Milanović on Thursday.

During the meeting, the new Iranian ambassador conveyed warm greetings from President Masoud Pezeshkian to Milanović and expressed hope that, during his mission in Zagreb, with the support and cooperation of the Croatian President, he would be able to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries across all fields.

In their conversation, the two officials exchanged views on global and international issues, including the situation in Gaza and Palestine.

The Iranian ambassador praised the courageous stance of the Croatian president regarding Gaza, as well as his condemnation of the unlawful aggression by the Israeli regime and the United States against Iran.

