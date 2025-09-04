  1. Politics
Sep 4, 2025, 9:07 PM

Iran’s new ambassador presents credentials to Croatian Pres.

Iran’s new ambassador presents credentials to Croatian Pres.

TEHRAN, Sep. 04 (MNA) – The ambassador of the Islamic Republic to Croatia has presented his credentials to the president of Croatia during a formal meeting at the Presidential Office.

Amir-Hossein Gharibnejad officially submitted his credentials to Zoran Milanović on Thursday.

During the meeting, the new Iranian ambassador conveyed warm greetings from President Masoud Pezeshkian to Milanović and expressed hope that, during his mission in Zagreb, with the support and cooperation of the Croatian President, he would be able to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries across all fields.

In their conversation, the two officials exchanged views on global and international issues, including the situation in Gaza and Palestine.

The Iranian ambassador praised the courageous stance of the Croatian president regarding Gaza, as well as his condemnation of the unlawful aggression by the Israeli regime and the United States against Iran.

MNA/IRN85931105

News ID 236125

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News