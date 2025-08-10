Pezeshkian urges world states to stop Israeli crimes in Gaza

Speaking in the ceremony of receiving credentials of new ambassadors of nine countries including Ethiopia, Estonia, Djibouti, Laos, Cambodia, Burundi, Latvia, Myanmar and Nepal on Sunday, Pezeshkian wished evermore success to the newly-appointed envoys in fulfilling their missions in Iran.

Islamic Republic of Iran is seeking to expand friendly relations and constructive cooperation with all countries in the world, he emphasized.

Iran is interested in expanding relations with these countries in all political, economic, commercial, cultural, scientific and technological fields based on the mutual respect, he maintained.

Elsewhere in his remarks, President Pezeshkian pointed to the recent increase in the Zionist regime's crimes against the oppressed and defenseless people of Gaza, reiterating that all countries in the world, especially Islamic countries, must make their utmost efforts and join hands to stop heinous crimes committed by the Israeli regime against Palestinians in Gaza, force it to lift the siege, and provide unlimited and extensive aid to the innocent people of Gaza.

Killing innocent people and cutting off their access to food, water, and medicine under the pretext of self-defense is an inhumane tragedy, he underlined, adding that the greater tragedy is that these crimes are being committed in front of eyes of those who claim to be staunch supporter of the human rights, democracy, and freedom for mankind.

Meanwhile, the ambassadors extended warm greetings and good wishes from their respective heads of state to President Pezeshkian and the Iranian people. They underscored their commitment to advancing friendly relations and expanding constructive bilateral cooperation.

