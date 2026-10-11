Tehran, Kabul emphasize expanding coop. in trade, economy

Speaking on the sidelines of the 5th Abu Hanifa International Exp, kicked off in Afghan capital of Kabul on October 07, Chairman of Iran and Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce Mahmoud Siyadat pointed to the change in approach of economic cooperation between Iran and Afghanistan, noting that the total value of Iran’s contracts inked with Afghanistan at the exhibition exceeded $400 million.

Once the agreements are finalized, suitable ground will be paved for increasing the economic cooperation between the two countries, he underlined.

Turning to Iran’s participation in the 5th Abu Hanifa International Expo in Kabul, noting that this prestigious event was of paramount importance for the Iranian traders and entrepreneurs, so that more than 50 competent Iranian entrepreneurs and traders attended the different sectors of the exhibition.

Unlike the past that major part of interactions focused on export of goods, traders and entrepreneurs are now also focusing on areas such as joint ventures, the transfer of knowledge and technology, and participation in domestic production within Afghanistan, Siyadat underlined.

Stressing the necessity of Iran's government's support for the development of economic relations with Afghanistan, the chairman added, “To take advantage of existing capacities, support for investment in Afghanistan, development of export of technical and engineering services, activation of export guarantee fund and provision of necessary incentives for exporters should be put on the agenda.”

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