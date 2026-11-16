“We express our strong condemnation and deep denunciation of the crime committed by the Israeli occupation which targeted a civilian checkpoint responsible for regulating the movement of trucks, ensuring their safe passage, and protecting them from attacks,” the media office said in a statement.

“This systematic targeting of entities responsible for maintaining order and securing goods is directly and intentionally aimed at spreading chaos, disrupting vital supply chains, and perpetuating a policy of starvation.”

Details of the incident were published in a separate statement released on October 28, in which the media office said Israeli forces targeted a densely populated area belonging to the Ministry of Economy in al-Mawasi, southern Gaza.

MNA