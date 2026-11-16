Speaking to Russia’s TASS news agency, Iran’s Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali said the primary purpose of Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Major General Mohsen Rezaei's visit to Moscow was to deliver an official message from the Leader to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Jalali stated that the message highlighted the importance of bilateral and strategic relations as well as continued consultations between Tehran and Moscow at the highest level.

He added that Rezaei's visit should be viewed within the framework of strategic relations between the two countries, particularly amid the global and regional developments that have increased the need for closer coordination between the two countries.

He described the visit as particularly significant, demonstrating Tehran and Moscow’s shared determination to maintain and deepen strategic cooperation.

Earlier this month, Major General Mohsen Rezaei met and held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin, where the two sides discussed bilateral strategic relations, regional and international developments, and prospects for expanding cooperation.

Rezaei said back then that Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei wanted the message to be delivered to Putin as soon as possible. He added that the Russian president conveyed his “warm and sincere greetings” to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution in response.

Putin, for his part, welcomed the message from the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and underscored Iran’s constructive and key role in the region.

MNA