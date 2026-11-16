The ministry said that one of the four people had succumbed to previous injuries.
The report showed that 5,969 Palestinians have been injured and 850 bodies recovered in the same time period.
MNA
TEHRAN, Nov. 16 (MNA) – Gaza’s Health Ministry reported four more deaths on Sunday, taking the number of people killed since the October 11, 2025, “ceasefire” to 1,647.
The ministry said that one of the four people had succumbed to previous injuries.
The report showed that 5,969 Palestinians have been injured and 850 bodies recovered in the same time period.
MNA
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