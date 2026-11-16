“On the US war of aggression against Iran: There is nothing intelligent nor conservative—at all—about forsaking the needs, safety, and prosperity of our people to launch yet another foreign war that only serves foreign interests & corporate lobbies,” he emphasized.

The war in Iran has cost the US taxpayer over $47 billion so far, not to mention the additional cost imposed on families at the pump & grocery store., Joe Kent reiterated.

Imagine if that $47 billion had been invested in OUR infrastructure instead of being used to fund a new war. This should not be a novel concept, and all of us who lived through the post-9/11 wars should have known better. Those wars cost us $8-9 trillion and didn’t make our nation any so far, he said, adding, “Over 7,000 Americans were killed, and for what? Only a handful of operations during those wars actually targeted those responsible for 9/11 or took out terrorists’ intent on attacking our homeland.”

There is nothing intelligent nor conservative – at all-about forsaking the needs, safety, and prosperity of our people to launch yet another foreign war that only serves foreign interests & corporate lobbies, he added.

MNA