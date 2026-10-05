Any further enemy mistake to draw crushing response from Iran

Speaking among commanders and senior officials of the Army units in Fars province on Monday. Amir Hatami emphasized, “By maintaining readiness and vigilance, the powerful Armed Forces of the country will deliver a crushing response to the enemy's threats should it make another mistake.”

He seized this opportunity to express his thanks to the unsparing efforts and interaction and cooperation of the Armed Forces, adding, “The cooperation and synergy among the Armed Forces in Fars Province serve as an excellent model of cohesion and coordination, and such models should be strengthened in other regions as well.”

Despite the casualties of war, its outcome brought honor and pride to the country rather than surrender, he said, adding, "The enemy, after failing on the military front, has turned to sanctions and economic pressure while pursuing measures aimed at creating insecurity and unrest."

Pointing to the achievements of the Armed Forces gained in the recent war, General Hatami stated that Islamic Republic of Iran emerged victorious, emphasizing, “War entails damage, but what matters is the outcome which, instead of surrender, brought about honor and pride to the country."

Emphasizing that the war has not yet ended, he stated, “After failing on the military battlefield, the enemy has resorted to other tactics, seeking to pressure the people through sanctions and economic hardship while simultaneously pursuing various measures to incite insecurity and chaos.”

By maintaining their readiness and vigilance, the powerful Armed Forces will deliver a crushing response to any further threats should the enemy make another mistake, the chief commander of the Army underlined.

Elsewhere in his remarks, General Hatami pointed to the importance of country's strategic achievements gained from the imposed wars [12-, and 40-day wars], emphasizing, “We must seize the opportunities created to consolidate victory and keep the shadow of war away from the country, while maintaining our steadfastness and resistance along this path.”

He identified initiative and creativity as key components of combat readiness, stating that any act of creativity capable of disrupting the enemy's calculations is valuable.

he US and the Israeli regime waged their first criminal war against Iran, which lasted 12 days, in June 2025. Their second aggression began on February 28, 2026, and came to a halt in early April after 40 days.

In both wars, Iran’s resistance and successful retaliatory operations forced the aggressors to accept a ceasefire.

Iran has also maintained a tight grip on the Strait of Hormuz since the early days of the second imposed war.

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