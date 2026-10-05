Any new war against Iran would engulf the entire region

General Ali Abdollahi warned countries hosting US forces in the region that the continued presence of American troops is the main source of insecurity and economic problems across the region.

In a message issued on Monday, Major General Ali Abdollahi reiterated, “If a new war is launched against Iran, its flames will engulf everyone.”

He also cautioned that any new war against Iran would have repercussions across the region, saying, “Be aware that if a new war against Iran is initiated, its flames will engulf everyone.”

Relying upon the assistance of the Almighty God, and unwavering support of all noble nation of the Islamic Iran as well as unsparing support of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, the tireless and nonstop efforts of the incumbent government, and unflinching endeavors of the powerful Armed Forces, the unjust wars imposed by the wicked and rogue leaders of the terrorist US government and criminal Israeli regime against the sacred Establishment of the Islamic Republic of Iran have ended in failure, General Abdollahi underlined.

As acknowledged by the independent and free-thinking experts, the delusional US President Donald Trump and gang leader of the criminal Zionist regime are now facing severe crises and humiliating defeat from the powerful Armed Forces of the country, he emphasized.

According to the available reports and information, there are renewed attempts to instigate a war against Iran, using "big lie" about Iran’s pursuit of nuclear weapons and false claim that a proud and powerful Iran is currently in a position of weakness. In this regard, I would like to highlight a few points as follows,

It is evident to every freedom-seeking person and all people have acknowledged that the noble nation of the Islamic Iran, with its great civilization spanning several millennia, has always consisted of a people who cherish freedom, oppose oppression, and seek justice. Hence, the noble nation of the Islamic Iran will continue this sacred path with might, and will never yield to any oppressor or bullying power. The Zionist criminal gang, whose shameful and illegitimate 80-year history is built upon plunder, murder, and aggression, initiated the 12-day war and also 40-day war (Ramadan War) against Islamic Iran. Driven by a miscalculation and the delusion that they were facing a weak Iran, they launched the conflict with the "Great Satan's" green light and by manipulating the obstinate US president. Yet, just days into the war, facing powerful, effective, and devastating blows from the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran and out of sheer desperation, they requested a halt to hostilities and sought a way to exit the very war they had started. The narcissistic and delusional US President Donald Trump should also know that: firstly, Islamic Republic of Iran believes that a yellow dog is the brother of a jackal. It [Iran] has never waited and nor is it waiting for the results of the US congressional elections. Rather, it is the American people who are eagerly awaiting the chance to respond to Trump’s lies in the presidential election through this very vote. Secondly, whether before or after the election and regardless of the outcome should he take action against Islamic Republic of Iran, either personally or at the instigation of the child-killing Zionist regime, the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will immediately and forcefully target US interests without restriction, inflicting painful blows just as was witnessed during the 40-day War [Ramadan War]. Host countries for the US bases in the region must also realize that the primary cause of regional insecurity and economic woes is the presence of the terrorist US military. As long as this presence continues, insecurity will persist. Be aware that should a new war against Iran breaks out, its flames will engulf everyone. We warn international organizations, particularly the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), to desist from continuing to play the role of a wolf in sheep's clothing and to refrain from making further baseless statements regarding Iran's nuclear facilities. In conclusion, it is reiterated that Islamic Iran, stronger than ever before, is fully prepared to confront any threat, of any nature or at any level, and remains hopeful and confident in divine aid.

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Ali Abdollahi has warned regional countries hosting US military bases that the flames of any new war against the Islamic Republic could spread across the region and affect everyone.

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