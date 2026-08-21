Iran's response to new threats to be devastating

In a message to the acting defence minister marking National Defence Industry Day, Major General Ali Abdollahi said the defence industry was an irreplaceable pillar of national power and had undergone a "deterrent defence industrial revolution" in recent years, covering design, technology management, defence economics, the knowledge-based chain and smart production.

Abdollahi paid tribute to the martyrs of Iran's defence industry, including Fakhrizadeh, Nasirzadeh and Namjou.

He said the armed forces, with comprehensive, intelligent and updated readiness across all land, sea, air, air defence, space and cyber domains, "will confront any miscalculation and conventional and new threats from enemies with revolutionary, crushing, regret-inducing and devastating responses."

MNA