US no longer able to sustain its hegemony

The spokesman for Iran's army said Tuesday the United States has become a "nervous actor" in its decline and no longer has the capacity to maintain its hegemony, calling for regional cooperation to secure lasting stability.

Brigadier General Mohammad Akraminia, spokesman for the Iranian army, made the remarks at an event hosted by the Pakistani embassy in Tehran on Tuesday.

He said that in its decline, the United States has become a nervous actor and has further shaken its position in the international system by violating international law and fully supporting the Israeli regime.

Referring to the imposed war by the "terrorist U.S. government" and the "occupying and criminal Zionist regime" against Iran, Akraminia said the recent war showed that America's priority is not the security of regional countries, but protecting its own interests and those of the Israeli regime. "Therefore, imported security will never guarantee lasting peace," he said.

"Under a cost-benefit logic, U.S. military power no longer has the capacity to maintain its hegemony," Akraminia said.

He added that this vacuum is an opportunity for wise regional countries, especially Iran and Pakistan, to work together and secure lasting regional security.

MNA