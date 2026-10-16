New operational plans are currently underway: Iran Army spox

Speaking in an interview on Friday, General Mohammad Akraminia emphasized, “Despite Trump’s repeated allegations, Iran’s current air defense capabilities far surpass pre-war and wartime levels.”

Iranian air defense units have successfully downed multiple US drones in the country's airspace in recent weeks, he said, adding, “US military vessels have been forced to retreat to distances exceeding 500 kilometers from the Persian Gulf coasts.”

"If America leaves the region, the Strait of Hormuz will reopen and collective security will be established with the participation of the region's countries, and the global economy will improve. If it doesn't leave, we'll expel it."

He, who is also the deputy coordinator of the Army's Ideological-Political Organization, reiterated that new operational plans are currently underway that will force hostile American vessels to flee to even greater distances.

Advanced combined and innovative military operations have been successfully rehearsed, he underlined.

National air defense coverage across the country has been significantly strengthened compared to pre-war levels, he stated, stressing, “The insecurity witnessed today in east of the Strait of Hormuz is a direct consequence of the destructive US presence.”

Regional states and the international community must acknowledge that the US is the primary root cause of this instability in the region, General Akraminia added.

MNA