  1. Politics
Sep 23, 2026, 7:29 AM

Iranian President in New York; What's his agenda?

Iranian President in New York; What's his agenda?

TEHRAN, Sep. 23 (MNA) – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian arrived in New York on Wednesday to attend and address the 81st session of the UN General Assembly and to set out Tehran's positions.

Pezeshkian was welcomed at John F. Kennedy International Airport by Gholamhossein Darzi, Iran's ambassador and chargé d'affaires at the United Nations, and a group of Iranian diplomats.

The Iranian foreign ministry delegation, headed by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, arrived in New York on Monday evening, before the presidential delegation. The foreign minister has been holding bilateral meetings with counterparts and international officials since Tuesday morning. 

During the visit, Pezeshkian will not only attend and set out the Islamic Republic of Iran's positions at the 81st UN General Assembly session, but will also hold meetings with some heads of state attending the UNGA.

Pezeshkian is also scheduled to hold separate meetings with Iranians residing in the United States, as well as American elites and think tanks.

MNA 

News ID 247992

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