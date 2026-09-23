Trump threats against Iran sign of desperation

The General Staff of the Armed Forces and the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Command said in a statement that Trump's hostile remarks and repeated threats against Iran, combined with his misuse of the United Nations podium to justify aggression, insecurity and piracy in the world, are a tool for domestic propaganda rather than something based on realities on the ground.

"Such words demonstrate America's strategic dead end in its aggression against the Iranian nation, and the repetition of baseless claims and threats, given the exhaustion of the U.S. military, is not a sign of power but a sign of their strategic desperation," the statement said.

The statement said Iran has always been the anchor of security in the region, especially for free and international trade, while the United States, through its illegitimate, illegal and aggressive presence in West Asia, is a source of threat, insecurity and instability, and has taken the global economy hostage to compensate for its repeated defeats in aggressive actions against Iran and its maritime piracy.

The statement stressed that Trump's rhetoric does not change power calculations and will never compensate for America's diminished position in the new global order or its humiliating defeats in the war against Iran and the Resistance Front.

The statement said Iran's powerful armed forces, which benefit from the experience of the eight-year Sacred Defence and the second and third imposed wars, to the "nonsense and threats of the killer of the martyred leader of the Ummah, the innocent and oppressed children of the Shajareh Tayyebeh school in Minab and Lamard, and other lofty martyrs of the country," is full readiness to inflict strikes more severe, more crushing and less predictable on the aggressors and the leaders of America and the Zionist regime.

In conclusion, the statement said that, God willing, the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran will convey the message of the brave nation, the heroic armed forces and the authority of a strong and invincible Iran to the world at the United Nations General Assembly.

MNA