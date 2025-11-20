Parts of Paris hit by power blackout: report

A few metro and suburban train lines were halted, Enedis said, adding it expected power to be reestablished by 0800 GMT, CGTN reported.
TEHRAN, Nov. 20 (MNA) – Parts of Paris were hit by a power blackout on Thursday morning, electricity grid operator Enedis said on its website.
MNA
