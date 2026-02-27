Blast at power transformer plunges Bnei Brak into darkness

The company said in a statement that, following the voltage malfunction, a transformer exploded and caught fire, causing damage to parts of the distribution network and triggering widespread outages across the city.

It said no precise timetable could be provided for ending the disruption.

The incident comes amid what residents describe as an unusual surge in electrical failures that have disrupted daily life in the city.

According to the Israeli regime’s electricity company, Bnei Brak has recorded dozens of incidents affecting power distribution infrastructure since last year, including fires in electrical cabinets, industrial ventilation systems and transformers.

These repeated breakdowns have fueled growing dissatisfaction among residents.

The head of public relations for the Israeli regime’s fire and rescue authority confirmed that an abnormal rise in such incidents in Bnei Brak, claiming that electricity specialists working for the Israeli regime are monitoring and inspecting the area’s distribution systems around the clock to determine the root cause of the failures, but have so far not reached a definitive conclusion.

Meanwhile, similar failures elsewhere have underscored broader weaknesses.

Earlier, multiple fires erupted across the city of Netanya in occupied Palestine after high-voltage failures struck the power grid overseen by the Israeli regime, leaving two Zionist settlers dead and dozens injured, according to Hebrew-language media reports.

Large areas of Netanya experienced a blackout lasting more than a day, exposing systemic vulnerabilities in infrastructure managed by the Israeli regime.

Experts said the rising number of such incidents across the occupied territories has been linked to high-voltage errors within the grid, though the precise cause of the repeated failures has yet to be determined.

MNA