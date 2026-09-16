Iran triumph in war feasible by victory in narratives' battle

He made the remarks on Tuesday, addressing a meeting of the policy council of True Promise in the Mirror of Art, an international event aimed at addressing artistic representations of the Islamic Republic’s retaliatory operations in the face of foreign aggression.

Over the past years, Iran has staged multiple editions of concerted, decisive, and successful retaliatory strikes in the face of American and Israeli aggression under the codename Operation True Promise.

According to the official, an account of an important military development should include both the circumstances that precede it and its consequences. “When narrating an important incident or event, one cannot focus solely on the event itself while ignoring what preceded and followed it. If True Promise is to be narrated as an important historical and military event, the circumstances that led to its formation, the conditions under which the operation took place, and its consequences must also be taken into consideration,” he noted.

MNA