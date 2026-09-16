Gen. Shekarchi hails 200 nights of nationwide demonstration

Iranian people have disrupted the enemy’s calculations by taking part in rallies that have been ongoing for 200 nights since the US and Israeli war of aggression waged against the country on Feb. 28, 2026, Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi

In a message marking the 200th night of the demonstrations, General Shekarchi underlined, “The glorious history of the land and history-making nation of Islamic Iran has consistently borne witness to the fact that the true power of this country, its mighty, invincible armed forces is deep rooted to the unwavering support of the people more than in any equipment or weaponry.”

The military commanders and forces of the Armed Forces consider the warmth of your presence as the greatest asset and source of motivation for safeguarding the national interests of the country, he underlined.

Through this unparalleled steadfastness, you [noble people of the country] have disrupted the enemy's calculations and proven to all that the bond between the Ummah and the jurisprudent (Velayat), is unbreakable and eternal, the spokesman added.

By early March, citizens across Iran’s major metropolitan centers and rural provinces alike had established a routine of gathering in public squares every night after sunset.

These nightly vigils serve a dual purpose on the Iranian home front.

On one level, they act as a massive morale-boosting mechanism for the armed forces, with crowds frequently directing their chants and solidarity toward the frontline soldiers of the Army and the IRGC. On another level, they function as a rejection of Western psychological warfare.

Participants routinely light candles for the martyrs, wave national flags, and chant anti-oppression slogans, signaling an unwavering refusal to capitulate to foreign coercion or economic strangulation.

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