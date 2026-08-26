Hostile West-based Farsi-language media in Iran's target list

General Abolfazl Shekarchi said in remarks published on Wednesday that, accused Persian-language based and sponsored by the Zionist regime and soeme hostile countries are adversary to Iran.

"The hostile media are the Zionist and American pawns and they are included in the bank of our military targets," General Shekarchi said.

He referred to the existence of a Global Arrogant (Western powers)-sponsored media, General Shekarchi pointed out that, "Today, all new tools and sophisticated media technologies are at the disposal of the enemies."

This senior military official also emphasized that despite these challenges, the media of the Islamic Revolution will overcome the enemy because it is under the umbrella of divine providence.

The armed forces spokesman continued to say, "The bulk of the enemy’s media empire is in the possession of the Zionists; Media outlets such as the BBC, Iran International, and Radio Farda are directly related to the Mossad, the CIA, and enemy intelligence organizations, and receive orders and money from them."

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