Iran, Turkey to discuss security, border cooperation

Speaking upon arrival in Turkey, Momeni said the joint meeting between the two ministries is normally held once a year, taking place in Tehran last year and in Ankara this year, in accordance with the agreement between the two ministries.

He said the meeting would discuss and decide on issues related to the two ministries, including border crossings, countering narcotics, security matters, trade exchanges, cooperation against organised crimes.

Momeni said Iran and Turkey are two countries whose relations are rooted in history and which share cultural commonalities across various fields. "Turkey is our friend and brother country, therefore this trip is important," he said.

MNA