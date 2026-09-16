  1. Politics
Sep 16, 2026, 12:17 PM

Iran, Turkey to discuss security, border cooperation

Iran, Turkey to discuss security, border cooperation

TEHRAN, Sep. 16 (MNA) – Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni said a joint meeting between the interior ministries of Iran and Turkey will address border movements, security issues, trade exchanges, and counter-terrorism cooperation.

Speaking upon arrival in Turkey, Momeni said the joint meeting between the two ministries is normally held once a year, taking place in Tehran last year and in Ankara this year, in accordance with the agreement between the two ministries.

He said the meeting would discuss and decide on issues related to the two ministries, including border crossings, countering narcotics, security matters, trade exchanges, cooperation against organised crimes. 

Momeni said Iran and Turkey are two countries whose relations are rooted in history and which share cultural commonalities across various fields. "Turkey is our friend and brother country, therefore this trip is important," he said.

MNA 

News ID 247809

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News