Iran wins IAEA General Committee seat despite US opposition

In a post on its X account on Tuesday, the Iranian mission said IAEA member states had voted in favor of Iran’s membership, describing the outcome as a rejection of attempts to use unilateral pressure to influence the agency’s collective decisions, Press TV reported.

“Despite US efforts to obstruct Iran’s participation in the General Committee, IAEA Member States made their choice: they voted in favor of Iran.”

Behrouz Kamalvandi, spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), also said the United States had made extensive efforts in recent days to prevent Iran from joining the committee.

According to Kamalvandi, those efforts ultimately failed and the issue was put to a vote.

He said the United States was defeated by a wide margin in the vote compared with the support Iran received.

The Iranian mission said the result was a sign that the international community would not allow unilateral pressure to determine collective decisions within the IAEA.

MNA