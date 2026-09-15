  1. Politics
Sep 15, 2026, 10:42 AM

Army spox:

Enemies caught off by powerful Iran's Armed Forces

Enemies caught off by powerful Iran's Armed Forces

TEHRAN, Sep. 15 (MNA) – Spokesman for the Iranian Army Brigadier General Mohammad Akraminia has said, “We have inflicted crushing blows to the enemy in the war of aggression imposed against the country and denied them their objectives during war.”

The enemy has been caught off due to numerous miscalculations regarding the Islamic Republic of Iran's military capabilities across various software and hardware domains.

Turning to the US and Israeli war of aggression waged against Iran on February 28, the spokesman added, “Benefitting from the experiences gained in the previous war and changing the warfare methods and tactics, the powerful Armed Forces of the country enhanced their deterrence capabilities and their approach to confronting threats.”

“Today, the powerful Iranian Army Force possess a significantly higher level of deterrence than in the past,” he underlined.

The operations conducted by the powerful Armed Forces against the positions of counter-revolutionary and separatist groups in Iraqi Kurdistan Region were examples of preemptive warfare aimed at seizing the initiative and deterring the enemy from taking any action, he said, adding that these measures and preemptive operations have entirely been within the framework of international law and the UN Charter, as these measures adhered to the principles of proportionality, immediacy, and necessity.

The collective experience of the past and ongoing conflicts—coupled with tactics, equipment, and technologies—has driven the Armed Forces of the country to revise their military doctrine, General Akraminia underlined.

MNA

News ID 247771

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