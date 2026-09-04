Iran Army spox says US failed to achieve war goals

Speaking at a local event in Mashhad on Friday, Brigadier General Mohammad Akraminia said the enemy entered the war after making a series of miscalculations about Iran and its capabilities, a report by Press TV said.

He attributed the aggression to Israeli "inducement and threats" directed at US President Donald Trump, saying Washington had pursued several objectives in its attack on Iran.

“The criminal enemy had set many goals in its attack, including destroying Iran’s missile and nuclear capabilities, overthrowing the government and, of course, partitioning Iran. However, it failed to achieve any of these objectives,” he stated.

Among the enemy’s major miscalculations, he listed its “failure to correctly understand the Iranian people” and its “failure to recognize the military capabilities of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Akraminia also pointed to the enemy’s mistaken assessment of Iran’s political structure and its failure to anticipate Tehran’s ability to control the Strait of Hormuz.

He further cited the failure of NATO and US Western allies to join the war against Iran as another major miscalculation by the aggressors.

“The enemy is weak in the war of wills,” Akraminia said, contrasting this with the Iranian nation’s strong resolve.

He attributed Iran’s resilience to its religious beliefs, firm determination and experience gained from previous wars, saying these factors had strengthened the country’s ability to withstand the aggression.

MNA