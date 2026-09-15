  1. Politics
Sep 15, 2026, 8:47 AM

Iran UN envoy:

Hormuz economic crisis direct result of US-Israeli aggression

Hormuz economic crisis direct result of US-Israeli aggression

TEHRAN, Sep. 15 (MNA) –Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations Office and other International Organizations in Geneva Ali Bahreini says the Hormuz Strait’s economic crisis is the direct result of US-Israeli aggression.

Iran should not be blamed for the global economic impacts resulting from the restrictions it has imposed on transit via the Strait of Hormuz, says a senior diplomat, he emphasized.

He made the remarks on Monday during the High-Level Segment meeting of the 68th session of the UN Trade and Development Board, known as UNCTAD, in Switzerland.

The Iranian diplomat said the current situation is a direct outcome of the US-Israeli aggression and the naval blockade.

During the meeting, Bahraini said the implications for global development arising from the situation in the Strait of Hormuz cannot be separated from its underlying causes.

He said using universal coercive measures by countries such as the United States against Iran has exposed other developing countries to the risk of spillover through trade, energy, food and other economic channels.

The Iranian diplomat said the impacts of such measures are not only limited to one country and “can weaken development prospects and leave affected economies more vulnerable to additional shocks.”

There must be more global efforts to boost the resilience of developing countries to such external shocks, Bahraini said, as he called on UNCTAD to give due attention to the cumulative impacts of using coercive measures such as aggression and blockade against Iran on development and economic resilience worldwide.

MNA

News ID 247765

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