Iran slams foreign interference in Sudan, calls for solution

Speaking at an urgent debate during the 62nd session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva on Friday, Iran's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office and other International Organizations in Geneva, Ali Bahreini, voiced deep concern over the deteriorating human rights situation in and around El Obeid.

He also called for accountability for those fueling the conflict, reaffirmed Iran's support for Sudan's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and stressed that only a Sudanese-led political process can bring lasting peace and stability.

What follows is the text of his statement:

Thank you Mr. President,

The Islamic Republic of Iran expresses its deep concern over the worsening human rights and humanitarian situation in and around El Obeid, as the conflict in Sudan continues to spread. The world's failure to respond effectively to the tragedy in Sudan has allowed this catastrophe to move from one city to another. After the grave violations in El Fasher and Darfur, North Kordofan and its capital, El Obeid, now faces the same alarming pattern.

Iran strongly condemns the continued supply of arms, financial, logistical and military support, including advanced drone capabilities and the recruitment and training of fighters, to the Rapid Support Forces by certain external actors.

We call for full respect for international humanitarian law, accountability for all external actors fueling this conflict, and equal treatment of all crises without double standards. Iran reaffirms its unwavering support for the sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity, and unity of Sudan, rejects any form of foreign interference, including any attempt to impose a situation of “dual governance,” and stresses that only a Sudanese-led solution can secure lasting peace and stability.

Thank you.

MNA