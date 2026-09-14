US president’s envoy admits to Israeli isolation in world

US President Donald Trump’s envoy and son-in-law Jared Kushner said Washington used international pressure on Israel following its September 2025 airstrike in Doha, Qatar, targeting Hamas leaders to help push the country toward a Gaza ceasefire.

“Israel did the strike in Doha, which was a terrible thing,” Kushner said. “It was unsuccessful as a military operation, and that led to Israel being globally isolated.”

According to Kushner, the United States capitalized on that diplomatic pressure to advance an agreement that had already been under preparation for months.

A few days ago, Kushner also stated that the upcoming elections in the occupied territories would cause Netanyahu's cabinet to act irrationally regarding certain issues concerning Gaza.

This is while the United States and the Zionist regime are fully united and aligned regarding their hostile and warmongering policies toward the countries of the region.

MNA