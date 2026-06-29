  1. Politics
Jun 29, 2026, 7:25 PM

Trump says to send representatives to Doha for Iran talks

Trump says to send representatives to Doha for Iran talks

TEHRAN, Jun. 29 (MNA) – US President Donald Trump has said he will send his representatives to meet Iranian representatives in Doha, Qatar on Tuesday.

Both the White House and the President Trump claimed that American officials will meet Iranian representatives in Doha. This its while Iranian officials have not commented on the mamatter yet to confirm or reject the American officials' claims.

Even more, Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, said that no technical working-group meetings related to the Islamabad memorandum of understanding were scheduled for this week.

Gharibabadi also stated that reports claiming technical talks between Iran and the United States would be held in Doha were not confirmed by Iran’s Foreign Ministry.

Despite Tehran’s position, Trump did not provide further details about the level of representation or the agenda of the alleged meeting, but maintained that it had been requested by Iran and would take place in Doha. So far, no Iranian official has confirmed Trump’s claim.

MNA

News ID 245734

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