US must consider realities on ground in regarding Ukraine war

The US administration should take into account the realities on the ground, where the situation is shifting against Kiev, regarding the settlement of the Ukraine conflict, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS when asked to comment on US emissaries Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner’s possible visit to Moscow.

Earlier, a TASS source reported that Witkoff and Kushner intended to travel to Moscow and Kiev on September 5-6.

"The key question is the extent to which the US administration is prepared to invest in finding a real solution to the current crisis, considering the realities on the ground, among other things. [This involves] not only the root causes we constantly discuss but also the situation itself, which is constantly changing, and not in Kiev’s favor," Ryabkov said.

"The fact is that the situation, as it unfolded during and after the Anchorage summit, raised numerous questions regarding the extent to which the US side is prepared in its approach to the set of issues requiring resolution to remain within the bounds of reason and avoid succumbing to political expediency or the influence of those opposed to a settlement. These questions remain open," he added.

MNA