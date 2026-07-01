  1. Politics
Jul 1, 2026, 12:54 PM

US views Witkoff, Kushner's talks on Iran in Doha positively

US views Witkoff, Kushner's talks on Iran in Doha positively

TEHRAN, Jul. 01 (MNA) – US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and businessman Jared Kushner had positive discussions with regional leaders in Qatar.

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and businessman Jared Kushner "had positive discussions with regional leaders in Qatar", Bloomberg reported, citing a US official.

The official added that "technical talks with Iran are moving ahead."

Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani discussed negotiations under the Iran-US ceasefire memorandum with Witkoff and Kushner in Doha earlier, Qatar's Foreign Ministry said. The parties also exchanged views on the situation in the Middle East, with particular focus on the ceasefire in Lebanon.

MNA 

News ID 245789

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