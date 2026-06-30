Witkoff, Kushner to discuss Iran deal with Qatari PM in Doha

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and US leader Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner will discuss the Iran nuclear deal with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Doha on Tuesday, Barak Ravid, a reporter with Axios, announced on his page on X, citing White House sources.

The US-Qatari meeting will come as part of Doha consultations between Washington and Tehran, announced earlier. Witkoff and Kushner are also planning to meet other officials. On Wednesday, US and Iranian negotiators will meet separately with the Qatari and Pakistani mediators, Ravid added.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said an Iranian delegation would travel to Qatar soon for consultations on the US-Iranian memorandum, but that no meetings or negotiations with US representatives are planned.

MNA