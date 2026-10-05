Iran able to disable Starlink operations during war

The Secretary of Iran’s Supreme Cyberspace Council and Head of the National Cyberspace Center, Mohammad Amin Aghamiri, said in remarks published on Monday that Iran had been engaged in a serious confrontation in the areas of cybersecurity and broader security issues, particularly since the start of the war.

He said that during previous crises, Western media had also reported on developments in Iran, while Israel had sought to use Starlink to create fear and pressure Iran into taking certain actions.

He added that, considering the technical realities, some of the claims surrounding such efforts amounted to speculation, adding that Iranian authorities had been closely monitoring the measures being taken.

Aghamiri also said Iran had been able to manage the operation of some networks and platforms, including Starlink, during the recent war and prevent them from continuing their activities.

He stressed that Iran is technically and operationally prepared to respond if new tools are used to attack the country’s network or military infrastructure. He added that Iran had the necessary readiness at all levels to take appropriate measures and would act in accordance with the country’s governance requirements.

MNA