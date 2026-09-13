  1. Politics
Sep 13, 2026, 3:02 PM

Iran, Cuba FMs meet on BRICS summit sidelines

Iran, Cuba FMs meet on BRICS summit sidelines

TEHRAN, Sep. 13 (MNA) – Iran and Cuba's foreign ministers held talks on the sidelines of the BRICS leaders' summit in the Indian capital.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla met on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in New Delhi on Sunday.

No further details of their discussions were immediately released.

MNA 

News ID 247708

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