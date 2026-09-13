Iran, Cuba FMs meet on BRICS summit sidelines

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla met on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in New Delhi on Sunday.
No further details of their discussions were immediately released.
MNA
TEHRAN, Sep. 13 (MNA) – Iran and Cuba's foreign ministers held talks on the sidelines of the BRICS leaders' summit in the Indian capital.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla met on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in New Delhi on Sunday.
No further details of their discussions were immediately released.
MNA
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