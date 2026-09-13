Iran would not have joined NPT if had sought nuclear weapons

Speaking to India Today on the sidelines of the BRICS summit, President Pezeshkian rejected allegations that Iran is seeking nuclear weapons, stressing that Tehran remains committed to the NPT and international law. He said Iran had accepted extensive inspections and remains prepared for dialogue within international legal frameworks. He described claims about an Iranian nuclear weapons program as pretexts for military action.

The president also described the assassination of Iran’s top officials and scientists as well as attacks on infrastructure as crimes, stressing that Tehran does not seek war but will not surrender under sanctions, restrictions on medicine and food, or pressure on the Iranian people. He said the only way forward is to end aggression and US unilateralism.

President Pezeshkian said the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyid Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei is alive and working, dismissing rumors as propaganda. He said the US and the Israeli regime are engaged in state terrorism and stressed that Iran will resist attempts to eliminate or subjugate the country.

Resistance to pressure

The president noted that Iran would not surrender under sanctions, economic pressure or attempts to create internal divisions, stressing that national unity and regional cooperation remain central to Tehran’s strategy.

Iran’s response to war

President Pezeshkian emphasized that Iran did not initiate the conflict and said its military actions were defensive responses to attacks. He argued that the pressure placed on Iran had strengthened national unity, with people and military forces standing together.

Diplomacy and Hormuz

He said Iran has repeatedly participated in negotiations aimed at ending the conflict but questioned whether agreements could be trusted after previous commitments were abandoned. He nevertheless said Tehran remains ready for talks under international law.

Regarding the Strait of Hormuz, he said Iran had discussed a framework with Oman and that regional foreign ministers were expected to pursue arrangements for keeping the waterway open under international law, provided US attacks cease.

Regional peace

President Pezeshkian called for Iran, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, Pakistan and other regional states to work together to establish security, expand economic cooperation and prevent sectarian and political divisions from turning into conflict. He said Iran’s objective is regional unity, stability and development rather than war.

Relations with neighbors

The president said Iran has no problem with other countries, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Qatar, Russia and China, describing them as friends and brothers. He said Tehran’s main concern is the presence of US military bases in regional countries and urged neighbors to prevent their territories from being used for attacks against others.

Iran-India relations

President Pezeshkian emphasized Iran’s longstanding cultural and historical ties with India, saying Tehran is determined to further strengthen relations with New Delhi and expand cooperation in regional affairs. He also highlighted the potential for closer economic, political, cultural and scientific engagement between the two countries.

Chabahar and regional connectivity

The Iranian president described Iran’s Chabahar as a major transit hub capable of linking the north and south with the east and west. He said Iran is ready to revive the country’s historic role as a regional crossroads, creating new opportunities for trade, investment and broader exchanges. He also welcomed greater Indian investment and joint ventures in Chabahar Port.

BRICS and economic independence

The president said BRICS can help member states develop independent mechanisms for trade, investment and financial cooperation and resist unilateral sanctions. He pointed to the New Development Bank as an instrument for supporting joint investments and projects, arguing that greater cooperation among major emerging economies can gradually reduce dependence on the US dollar and unilateral economic pressure.

MNA/President.ir