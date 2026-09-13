Iran, Iraq FMs discuss border security, stability

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein discussed bilateral issues, regional developments and current processes by phone, stressing stability and security along their shared border.

The two ministers pointed to the most important issues in Iran-Iraq relations and emphasised the need for continued coordination on stability and security at the two countries' shared borders.

They also noted the necessity of responsible approaches to regional developments and stressed the importance of preventing further escalation and the expansion of the conflict in the region.

No further details were immediately released.

MNA