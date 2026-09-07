US energy firms, facilities in region similarly exposed

In a message posted on his X account on Monday, Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf pointed to the vulnerability of the oil and gas production chain, warning that any US strike on Iranian assets would be met with attacks on American interests.

“It’s simple: the oil and gas production chain here is sprawling, accessible, and exposed,” he wrote.

“American oil and gas companies across these waters and facilities share that exposure. Strike our assets and you get struck,” the parliament speaker warned.

“We’ve already proven it. Ask the bases that are no longer viable,” the Iranian speaker reminded the US.

His message came in response to threats issued by US War Secretary Pete Hegseth, who had warned that Washington would destroy and sink Iranian oil tankers if Iran attacked US Navy ships. Hegseth claimed that Iran’s tanker fleet was defenseless and claimed that US aircraft, ships and submarines could strike the vessels in the areas covered by the US Central Command and US Indo-Pacific Command.

MNA