Israeli regime launches 3 air strikes in southern Lebanon

It’s not immediately clear whether there are any casualties, according to Al Jazeera.

In March, the terrorist regime of Israel invaded Lebanon for the second time in less than two years. The first invasion in October 2024 was followed by a near-full Israeli withdrawal, with soldiers remaining in five locations in southern Lebanon.

After the second invasion, however, the Zionist regime has said its troops will stay on in southern Lebanon despite promises from US officials that the Israelis do not have territorial ambitions.

MNA