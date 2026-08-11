Iran proved it is invincible power in worldwide: FM Araghchi

Speaking at a meeting of signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Education on the Cooperation; Synergy between Diplomacy and Health to rebuild the damages caused by the US and Israeli war, held in Tehran on Tuesday, Iran’s top diplomat underlined that the Islamic Republic is an invincible power in the world.

Iran won both war and diplomacy through resistance, defending its rights, he emphasized.

He seized this opportunity to express his condolences to the families of all martyrs of this land and territory, especially those who were martyred during the 12- and 40-day of wars of aggression imposed by the US and Israel against the country, ranging from Minab to Lamerd, Dena Destroyer, etc., devoting their lives for elevating the dignity and independence of this sacred land and territory.

Araghchi then pointed to the powerful Armed Forces of the country who sacrificed their lives and defeated the so-called largest army in the world, emphasizing that this is not a slogan at all, it is a fact that the whole world acknowledged to the extreme power of the Islamic Republic in the world.

In the recent war, the Islamic Republic of Iran proved itself to the world and showed that it is a tough and invincible power, the foreign minister underscored.

“No one thought that Iran would be able to resist against the United States in this way, with the support of the Zionist regime and many other countries, including all Western countries and some other countries that we all know, and not bow down, and ultimately forced the enemy to request negotiations,” he stated.

Araghchi reexpressed his thanks to the medical staffers, especially at the Ministry of Health, who did superb and excellent performance during the US and Israeli war of aggression against Iran.

He noted that he had repeatedly heard officials from other countries say that Iranians had surprised the world, as no one had expected Iran to be able to stand up to the US, the Israeli regime and other countries and ultimately force the enemy to seek negotiations.

According to him, Iran had repeatedly been told that it had prevailed not only in the war and diplomacy, but also in terms of ethics and dignity.

He described the national solidarity among Iranians as one of the distinctive features of the recent war, saying that millions of dollars in cash and in-kind assistance had been voluntarily provided by Iranians abroad as well as Shiites and supporters of the Islamic Revolution.

The Foreign Ministry, he added, had collected and transferred the financial and material aid to Iran.

Araghchi said the next step was to launch a new campaign abroad to channel assistance toward the reconstruction of a hospital in Andimeshk, which had been more than 80% destroyed during the US-Israeli war.

The foreign minister said the Foreign Ministry had focused a significant part of its efforts on supporting the healthcare sector and was carrying out its mission in close coordination with the Ministry of Health and Medical Education.

MNA/6914004