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Sep 8, 2026, 6:12 PM

We did not hit non-military Saudi targets: Yemen official

We did not hit non-military Saudi targets: Yemen official

TEHRAN, Sep. 08 (MNA) – A senior member of Yemeni Ansarulla-led government said that in Tuesday massive operation on Saudi Arabia, no civilian target was hit.

Mohammed al-Farah, a member of the political bureau of the Yemeni Ansarullah movement, responded to the Saudis' claim of targeting civilians, saying: "No target in Saudi Arabia has been hit that could be considered a civilian target."

He added: "What was hit were legitimate military targets and was carried out in response to the widespread Saudi aggression that killed dozens of Yemeni civilians, women, and children."

The Saudi Foreign Ministry, with the aim of portraying the country as an oppressed nation, had claimed that 73 civilians had been injured in the Yemeni attack on vital centers in the country.

MNA/TSM369211

News ID 247563

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