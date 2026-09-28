  1. Politics
Sep 28, 2026, 11:03 AM

Non-peaceful options on Iran won't work, Ulyanov says

Non-peaceful options on Iran won't work, Ulyanov says

TEHRAN, Sep. 28 (MNA) – Russia's permanent representative to international organisations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, urged the United States to focus on peaceful solutions regarding Iran, saying other options do not work.

"The US has been waiting for the collapse of the Iranian economy since 1980. It would be better for the US, the Persian Gulf and the whole world if Washington finally decides to focus on peaceful solutions. Other options don’t work," Ulyanov posted on X.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Iran will remain steadfast against any aggression, even if the situation escalates to an apocalyptic war.

"At the same time, we are ready for real diplomacy," Araghchi stressed.

MNA 

News ID 248147

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