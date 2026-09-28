12 teens wounded in a shootout at a birthday party in Georgia

The shootout occurred early Sunday morning, shortly after midnight, at Carolyn Crayton Park in Macon, Bibb County Sheriff David Davis said during a news conference.

A group of young people went to the park to celebrate a woman’s 18th birthday after getting kicked out of a home rented for the party several hours earlier, Davis said. At some point, another group showed up at the park and a confrontation occurred, according to AP.

“Both groups exchanged words, brandished firearms and then began firing at each other,” Davis said.

Investigators were still trying to determine how the two groups were related to each other and what prompted hostilities. Surveillance video from the park shows an eruption of gunfire that lasted about 30 seconds as people fled the area.

MNA