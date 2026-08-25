Yemeni leader pledges support for Iran amid aggression

Delivering a televised speech to large gatherings of Yemenis in different cities, the Ansraullah leader congratulated the birthday anniversary of the holy Prophet Muhammad.

He urged the Muslim nations to strnegthen their unity amid the Zionist regime and US aggression.

Al-Houthi said that in order to end the Zionist regime's attocities and crimes in Palestinnian lands, a decisive action on the part of Islamic nations is needed.

He went on to lash out at Saudi Arabia’s imposition of a blockade on Yemen, stressing that his country remains determined to implement the equation of “blockade in response to blockade” against Saudi Arabia.

The Yemeni leader said that the aggression on Iran, Yemen, Lebanon and Israeli aggression on Syria is part of bigger plots drawn by the US and Zionist regime.

"We affirm our support for the Muslim people of Iran and their Islamic regime, and we will continue to strive to consolidate the principle of unity between the various fronts and strengthen cooperation within the axis of resistance. We stand with the Muslim nation of Iran and its Islamic regime, and we will continue to strive to consolidate the principle of unity between the different fronts and strengthen cooperation within theAxis of Jihad," he said.

The Leader of Ansarullah Yemen stated that "we reaffirm our support for the Islamic resistance in Lebanon, Palestine, and all other fronts of the Axis of Resistance, and we call on the entire Islamic nation to join the Axis of Jjihad and Resistance.

MNA/6927557