Iran sweep Thailand for second Asian Games win

On the ninth day of the 2026 Asian Games in Nagoya, Iran's national volleyball team faced Thailand in their second preliminary match and won 3-0. Notably, Thailand's volleyball team was coached by Park Ki-won, the former head coach of Iran's national volleyball team.

Roberto Piazzi's players won three consecutive sets with scores of 25-18, 25-18 and 25-15 to defeat Thailand and register their second victory of the competition. Iran had previously beaten Kyrgyzstan in their first match.

Iran's national volleyball team took to the court with a lineup of Amin Esmailnejad, Arshia Behnejad, Seyyed Isa Naseri, Mohammad Valizadeh, Ali Haghparast, Pouria Hossein Khanzadeh and Hossein Haji Kalateh, with Roberto Piazzi as head coach.

In their third match of the competition, Piazzi's players will face Indonesia on Tuesday.

MNA