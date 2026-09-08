Yemen warns responses to S. Arabia will be ‘unforgettable'

According to Press TV, Hezam al-Assad, a member of Ansarullah’s politburo, said on Tuesday that Saudi Arabia will soon be surprised by the scope and size of Yemen’s retaliation against its attacks on Yemen.

“The armed forces of Yemen will teach the Saudi regime a harsh lesson for its arrogance and aggressions; the current responses have been limited, and this regime will soon receive an unforgettable lesson,” Assad said.

He said Saudi Arabia is continuing its attacks on Yemen just to please the United States and the Israeli regime, the two countries that have suffered because of Yemen’s rise as a regional player in the past years.

Yemen has been launching attacks on Saudi Arabia since August in an attempt to force the kingdom to break its 12-year siege on the poor country.

The attacks have inflicted significant losses on Saudi energy installations and military facilities.

A wave of such attacks on Tuesday ignited fires at several oil facilities and utilities in Saudi Arabia’s southern region.

Another Ansarullah official said on Tuesday that if Saudi Arabia seeks to continue its attacks on Yemen, the country will change its defense doctrine and strategies to create the required deterrence against those attacks.

Mohammad al-Bukhaiti said Saudi Arabia’s leadership is suffering from "strategic blindness" when it comes to dealing with Yemen, saying the kingdom has failed to achieve any of its objectives in Yemen after more years of war and blockade on the country.

MNA