Iran’s shift in war equations ‘beyond enemy’s expectations’

The Strait of Hormuz, one of the region’s key strategic points, has the capacity to significantly influence regional and global equations, he stated.

By leveraging its strategic capabilities, the Islamic Republic of Iran was able to have a significant impact on the world’s economic equations, General Heidari said, adding, “The enemy did not expect the Islamic Republic of Iran to be able to change the equations of the war and expand the battlefield to a regional level."

Stating that the issue of the Strait of Hormuz is one of the important and strategic issues in the region, which, under the guidance of the Leader of the Islamic revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, and the ability of combatants and warfare equipment, has the capacity to have a broad impact on regional and global equations, the general underlined.

By utilizing its strategic capacities, Iran could have a significant impact on the world's economic equations, he added.

General Heidari termed pure obedience to the Leader of the Islamic revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei as the most important factors in the Iranian nation's success during 40-day war, adding, "The enemy did not imagine that the Islamic Republic of Iran could change the equations of war and expand the battlefield to a regional level."

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