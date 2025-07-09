VIDEO: New footage shows Israel attack on IRIB building

IRIB legal deputy said on Tuesday that the legal department of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) is actively pursuing legal measures regarding the Zionist regime’s attack on the state media headquarters in Tehran.

Some measures have been taken by this department during the 12-day war, and efforts are underway to compensate for the damages, he said.

Continuing its unjust and brutal attacks, the Israeli regime targeted the IRIB building on June 16, resulting in the death and injury of several journalists and staff members.

The Israeli regime bombed the main building of IRIB while journalists were still in the complex covering the ongoing Iran-Israel war that began with the regime’s unprovoked aggression in the early hours of June 13.

“This department is actively pursuing legal measures regarding the Zionist regime’s attack on the building and the compensation for damages inflicted on the national media. Correspondence has also been made in this regard,” Ahmad Heidari explained.