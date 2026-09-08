Yet another American drone hit over Hormuz Strait

An MQ-1 drone was identified and targeted over the strategic area of ​​the Strait of Hormuz through the vigilance of the air defense forces of the southeastern part of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army.



After being intercepted by defense systems located in the southeast of the country under the command of the country's integrated air defense system, the drone was hit and destroyed, the army"s statement was quoted as saying by local Iranian media.



This drone was destroyed over the Strait of Hormuz using modern indigenous defense systems.

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