Strait of Hormuz now IRGC's hunting ground for American UUVs

Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi, spokesman for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, posted on social media, "The Strait of Hormuz is not only not open, but is a hunting ground of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy for American underwater vehicles."

He added, "The second prey has been caught, this time an Mk 18 Mod 2 Kingfish; an advanced, autonomous AUV equipped with sonar and precise navigation and worth several million dollars."

"This is not just a catch; it is a technological and intelligence trophy," he concluded.

MNA