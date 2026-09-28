  1. Politics
Sep 28, 2026, 7:18 AM

Spox.:

Strait of Hormuz now IRGC's hunting ground for American UUVs

Strait of Hormuz now IRGC's hunting ground for American UUVs

TEHRAN, Sep. 28 (MNA) – The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps spokesman said the Strait of Hormuz is a hunting ground for the IRGC Navy against US underwater vehicles, describing the latest capture as both a technological and intelligence trophy.

Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi, spokesman for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, posted on social media, "The Strait of Hormuz is not only not open, but is a hunting ground of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy for American underwater vehicles."

He added, "The second prey has been caught, this time an Mk 18 Mod 2 Kingfish; an advanced, autonomous AUV equipped with sonar and precise navigation and worth several million dollars."

"This is not just a catch; it is a technological and intelligence trophy," he concluded. 

MNA 

News ID 248135

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